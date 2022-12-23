Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to officials, they made contact with Strange and she attempted to flee the scene.

After a short struggle, authorities were able to place Strange in handcuffs. During the struggle, Strange allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Police searched her purse and found stolen merchandise, marijuana, Xanax, and methamphetamine. According to police, Strange admitted to shoplifting and having narcotics in her possession.

She was arrested and charged with Shoplifting, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Resisting an Officer with Violence. Her bond was set at $26,000.