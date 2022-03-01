CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Sheriff’s Stock Patrol deputy was injured while trying to corral a bull on a loose livestock call in Keithville on Monday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. when several drivers called in about a bull running around the 5000 block of Williams Road. According to the sheriff’s office, Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to the scene and attempted to capture the bull. The bull reacted aggressively, trampling and goring Sgt. Bailey in the leg.

Deputies rushed Sgt. Bailey to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Cowboys from the Panola Livestock Auction came to capture the bull. The sheriff’s office says the owner of the bull decided to have the animal sold at auction due to its aggressive behavior.