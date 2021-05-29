Caddo Grand Jury returns four murder indictments, rape

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned five true bills on Friday, including the case against three men who were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in January.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Dontreal Damon Quacye York of Haughton and 20-year-old Tre’Marcus Tyree McKenney of Shreveport are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Nicholas Toms. They also are charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with an assault on Jacob Decamp.

Dontreal Damon Quacye York, 19

Tre’Marcus Tyree McKenney, 20

Shadonald McKenney, 22, is charged as an accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder in connection with the criminal acts alleged against York and McKenney.

Cortney Fitzgerald Taylor, 35

Cortney Fitzgerald Taylor, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 46-year-old Derrick Dewayne Taylor. Taylor also is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with acts committed again SPD officer Erik Powell and his K-9, Diesel.

Devontey Bouya, 24

Devontey Bouya, 24, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 24-year-old Treyshun Bogan. Bogan was shot following an altercation on Merwin Street, in the Claiborne neighborhood.

The other indictments were issued under seal, one due to the nature of the crimes charged. In the State v. Jordie James, he is accused of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping that happened on January 30.

The others are redacted due to the people charged in connection with a September 20, 2020 slaying have not yet been arrested.