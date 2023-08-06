NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a 3-year-old in critical condition Sunday, August 6.

NOPD reports show, officers responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of the Interstate 10 Service Road. At the scene, officers learned that a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where is listed to be in critical condition.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Javonte Shelton, 22, was dry firing his weapon inside of his apartment when a round discharged through the wall, striking the child who was asleep in the adjoining apartment next to him.

Shelton faces charges of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.