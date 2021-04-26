Bullard Avenue shooting suspect arrested in possession of stolen rifle

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect following the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting that left one person injured.

The NOPD apprehended 25-year-old Walter Jackson, who is believed to have shot a man in the 7400 block of Bullard Avenue near the lakefront. The incident occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m., on Saturday, when the suspect approached the victim at a traffic light and opened fire.

Weapons found in the home of shooting suspect Walter Jackson, including a stolen assault rife (shown).

The victim was transported to a hospital via EMS for treatment, while reportedly fled to a nearby residence, where he was located and in possession of multiple handguns, ammunition and cell phones. A rifle (pictured) was found to have been reported stolen out of St. John the Baptist Parish.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for aggravated second degree battery, domestic criminal damage, simple criminal damage to property and multiple outstanding warrants out of Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.