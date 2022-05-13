NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans man Bryan Andry has been sentenced to prison following the murder of Portia Polluck.

Andry appeared in Orleans Parish criminal court Friday morning almost 1 year after the fatal stabbing of the beloved 60-year-old woman during a carjacking. It was decided that Andry would spend the next 35 years in prison.

The sentencing comes after Andry pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery last month.

The case dates back to June 8, 2021, when NOPD responded to the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois Street after a struggle outside Polluck’s home. It was learned that Polluck had been stabbed by a suspect who then stole her car, which was recovered 2 weeks later on the West Bank.

After spending several days on the run, Andry was arrested by the NOPD and U.S. Marshals on Friday, June 11. A closer look into Andry’s criminal record revealed a decades-long history with the law, so much so that family and community members, and city leaders demanded answers after Andry’s bond was lowered prior to his release from jail.

When arrested for Pollock’s death, Andry was charged with 2nd-degree murder and armed robbery. If convicted of 2nd-degree murder, Andry would have been sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Pollock’s family members told WGNO days after her tragic death that they believed the justice system failed her. Pollock’s family members watched on Friday as Andry was sentenced.