BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A vehicular pursuit that began on Plank Road and ended on Joor Road left two people in critical condition Tuesday evening.

According to officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), detectives with the Armed Robbery Division were working an armed robbery sting, when they received word about a stolen vehicle that was seen in the 4800 block of Plank Road around 3:46 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was a red 2001 Mercedes and had been stolen in a Sunday afternoon (May 22) carjacking in the Harding Boulevard area.

Detectives saw the vehicle and noted that a man and woman were in it, but when they attempted to get the vehicle to pull over, the driver refused to stop and fled.

Police said the driver of the vehicle eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned in the 9500 block of Joor Road.

Both occupants were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.