BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department will be holding a meeting to give an update on its narcotics investigation.

Last month, a third BRPD officer was placed on leave and faces a possible criminal and administrative investigation.

The department has been conducting a months long investigation in a corruption probe that left officers facing charges and several others reassigned.

The meeting is set for Monday at 2 p.m. and we will stream it live.