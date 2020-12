BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 34-year-old Kevin Tasker, Jr., of 6220 Vale St., is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that took place on Scotland Ave.

A 50-year-old man was shot a little before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

That man is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Tasker is facing these charges:

Attempt 2nd Degree Murder

Illegal Use of a Weapon

Authorities do not have a motive in this case.

The investigation into this shooting remains open.