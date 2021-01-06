BRPD K-9 “Mack” shot during chase, expected to recover

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge Police K-9 was shot overnight while chasing a suspect.
BRPD says, “a Baton Rouge Police K-9 Unit pulled over a suspected stolen white Dodge Ram pick-up truck around midnight last night in the 300 block of North 18th St.”
While waiting for backup, four people tried to escape the suspected stolen vehicle on foot.
BRPD K-9 “Mack” was released and attempted to corral one of the suspects.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, K-9 “Mack” “was shot while detaining that suspect.”
K-9 “Mack” sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The injured K-9 is receiving treatment at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Two suspects were captured and the search is still on for the other two suspects.
BRPD is identifying the two captured suspects as 18-year-old Silas Clouatre, of 1306 Main St. and 31-year-old Jerell Hebert of Lakeland, La.
Clouatre is facing these charges:
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Illegal Carry of a Weapon
- Illegal Use of a Weapon
- Injuring a Police Animal
- Resisting an Officer
Hebert is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
K-9 Mack has been with the force for one year.
If anyone has information about this incident or the location of the two suspects, please call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).
