BRPD investigating ‘suspicious package’ near headquarters

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department received a call about a suspicious or unknown package around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Investigators did not have to go far as the package in question was near the BRPD headquarters.

The area looks like it was cleared so the bomb squad and other first responders could secure the scene.

Image courtesy of Michael Johnson

BRPD says they are taking ‘proper precautions’ just to be safe and that includes evacuating everyone from BRPD headquarters.

These first responders are all assisting at the scene:

BRPD

BRFD

EMS

Hazmat

A little before 10:50 a.m., the ‘suspicious package’ was detonated by the bomb squad.