BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death Reginald Lewis Jr, 14.

The 14-year-old was shot on Topeka Street outside of his home on Friday, Dec. 4.

At this time there are no known suspects.

Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.