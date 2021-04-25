Broussard Police: Man shot neighbor in hand after altercation

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A Broussard woman was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the hand by a neighbor, police said.

It happened Saturday in the 400 block Mary Street.

Police Chief Brannon Decou said when officers arrived they made contact with the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Decou said.

An adult male and juvenile male were located in the home but did not sustain any injuries, Decou said.

Philip Leblanc III allegedly fired his weapon from outside the door of a residence following an altercation, Decou said.

In searching his home police located a Glock Model 19 9mm handgun, several magazines with live ammunition and suspected marijuana, according to Decou,

Leblanc was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and aggrvated criminal damage to property, possession of schedule I and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has a $82.5k bond.