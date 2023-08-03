SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A couple is in the custody of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies following a brief pursuit Thursday, August 3.

According to reports, Slidell Police Officer Joshua Feraci located a stolen vehicle from Indiana Wednesday, August 2, near Gause Boulevard and Front Street.

When Officer Feraci attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the driver, Randall Tuck, 33, of Covington, failed to stop. A chase began through North Slidell that ultimately led to Tuck crashing the vehicle into a fence near the Slidell Airport.

Tuck and his girlfriend Haley Maddox, 28, who was a passenger in the car, were both arrested. During the time of their arrest officers say they located methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Both Tuck and Maddox have been charged with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tuck faces three additional charges of driving under suspension, obstruction of a highway, and aggravated flight from an officer.

