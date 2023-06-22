BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — A man was killed in a Bridge City stabbing on Wednesday, June 21.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the 200 block of 5th Avenue.

At the scene, deputies found a man suffering from an abdominal wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lopinto said after interviewing multiple witnesses, a man who was at the scene was arrested.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correction Center.

