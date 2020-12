BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Baton Rouge Fire Department is seeking Patrick Chambers, 34, in connection to a fire back on Nov. 24.

Chambers is wanted for the following:

Aggravated arson

Improper telephone communications

Criminal conspiracy

The charges above are all related to a fire on Richardson Drive.

According to The Central Fire Department is asking locals to not approach the man if seen, he is known to be ‘armed and dangerous.’