Breaux Bridge woman sentenced for defrauding employer out of more than $300k

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge woman who authorities say defrauded her employer out of more than $300k was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution.

51-year-old Tracie Sonnier was sentenced by United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau.

The charges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office, stem from an investigation that began when her employer, Aries Marine Corporation, discovered money missing from their business account.

An investigation revealed that Sonnier created a scheme to defraud Aries using Aries’ bank

accounts, without authorization, to pay for personal expenses.

The scheme resulted in a loss to the company of $335,015.67, authorities said.

She plead guilty to a bill of information charging her with one count of wire fraud.

Sonnier was employed by Aries from 1996 until her termination in May, 2020.