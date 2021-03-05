BREAKING: SWAT roll called on barricaded subject in Central Business District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is responding to a barricaded subject in the 500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

The Swat Team has been dispatched and the NOPD has submitted a list of road closures in the area.

The NOPD has also asked that residents living near the area should remain inside of their homes while police activity is taking place.

⚠️#NOPDalert: ROAD CLOSURES:



•Poydras St. is shutdown from Magazine St. to Tchoupitoulas St.



•Tchoupitoulas St. is shutdown from Poydras St. to Lafayette St.



Residents living near the area should remain inside of their homes while police activity is taking place. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 5, 2021

The Regional Transit Authority has tweeted a service alert due to police activity.

The RTA is requesting traffic to detour on I-10 at Tchoupitoulas.

#RTAServiceAlert Due to police activity on Poydras Street, there is a detour on 10 – Tchoupitoulas. Visit https://t.co/rwmvDzYjCE for all stops affected. — Regional Transit Authority (@NewOrleansRTA) March 5, 2021