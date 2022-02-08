NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved an officer in the 500 block of North Dorgenois Street.

Police reported that officers were called to an armed robbery in Mid-City a little after 8 p.m.

During the investigation, an officer was led to the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. Once the officer arrived at that location, the officer exchanged fire with a suspect, who suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.

The NOPD spokesperson said the officer is a three-year veteran of the force.

Video footage will be released by the NOPD as it becomes available.

Check back for further updates.