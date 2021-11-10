Breaking News: Highspeed pursuit ends in a fiery crash. Three arrested.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Gretna Police chased three suspects in a high-speed pursuit, which ended in a dangerous, fiery crash.

Starting in Gretna around 5:30 A.M., police received calls about suspicious activity in the 900 block of Gulf Drive. When officers went to check it out, three suspects hopped into a vehicle and took off.

As Gretna Police chased the vehicle over the Cresent City Connection, the three suspects jumped from the moving vehicle and let it roll down the ramp and crash, bursting into flames. The car crashed on the Expressway at the Tchoupitoulas Street Exit heading into the city.

When we arrived on the scene, the flames from the crash were reaching the overpass of the Expressway. EMS, firefighters, and police were working to control the fire.

Three suspects have been arrested after the police pursuit. They’re being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The scene is clear and the roads are open.