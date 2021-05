GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon, Jefferson Parish deputies responded to reports of gunfire at Oakwood Center Mall.

According to Captain Jason Rivarde, “Two guys who got in some sort of an altercation and one of them took shots at the other.”

Officials say there is no evidence of injury or property damage.

One person has been arrested in this incident.

WGNO has a reporter on scene and will provide updates as they become available.