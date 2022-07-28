NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a day and a half of deliberating, the jury found Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams not guilty. Deliberations began on day 7 of the trial, around 3:00 in the afternoon.

On Monday, July 18, the two-week-long trial began. Williams was accused of tax fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars along with his former law partner, Nicole Burdett.

In the trial, prosecutors tried to prove that Nicole Burdett and Jason Williams called all the shots in the tax fraud case. But in the closing arguments, Williams’s lawyers said that the case was about trust in their tax preparer and they argued that they put their trust in Mr. Timothy who lied about being a CPA.