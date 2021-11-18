Hammond Eastside Magnet High school lockdown lifted after reported gun threat

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, November 18, Louisiana State Police, Tangipahoa Sheriffs Office, and the Hammond Police Department arrived at Hammond Eastside Magnet High school in response to a gun threat.

According to Hammond Eastside Magnet School, there was a report of a white man in possession of a gun in the parking lot.

Sherrif’s deputies were on campus and assessed the situation.

As a precaution, the school announced that they are on lockdown and the carpool and bus dismissal will be held up until all is cleared by police.

As of 4:13 p.m., Hammond Eastside Magnet School announced Law enforcement has deemed it safe to begin dismissal, but it will be a modified release.

The school plans to dismiss buses first, then the carpool process will begin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News