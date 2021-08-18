UPDATE: West Monroe Police arrest theft suspects after I-20 chase

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police are investigating a theft that lead to a chase that ended in a wreck with a West Monroe Police officer’s vehicle.

Police say on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, just after 1:00 p.m. they were called to a report of a theft from Harbor Freight on Constitution Drive in West Monroe.

Police say a witness gave a description of the car that left the scene. Police say they were able to find the car and saw two males removing the stolen items from one vehicle to another.

Police say they made contact with the subjects and one person fled the scene in the car starting a chase.

The other officer that did not pursue the subject who fled the scene placed the other man, Bryan Coile, in custody.

Anthony Estess

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

Police say the other subject that fled the scene, Anthony Estess, failed to stop and merged on to Interstate 20 heading west. According to police, Estess drove the car into median near the Vancil Road overpass.

Once in the median, police say Estess rammed the patrol unit twice, but officers were able to take Estess into custody after he got out of the car and tried to continue running from officers.

According to police, Estess has been charged by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office with Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer and West Monroe Police charged him with Felony Theft and Criminal Conspiracy.

West Monroe Police say they have charged Bryan Coile with Felony Theft and Criminal Conspiracy and Drug Paraphernalia. Police say they found a methamphetamine pipe in Coile’s pants when he was taken into custody.

Police say the items they recovered were worth over $1,900.00.

Both have been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

***Bryan Coile’s mugshot is not available. When it is made available to the to the public, we will add it.***

UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)(August 18, 2021 3:07 p.m.) — West Monroe Police have told KTVE/KARD that the chase that happened on I-20 started as a claim of a robbery and/or shoplifting from Harbor Freight in West Monroe.

Police say they have the suspect in custody.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) (August 18, 2021 1:41 p.m.) — West Monroe Police were in a pursuit on I-20 westbound. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the patrol officer.

There are no further details at this time. KTVE/KARD is following this story and will provide updates with the latest information as it comes available.