Brazen shoplifter wanted by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help identifying a suspect involved in a shoplifting incident that happened at a Shell gas station on April 11.

At the time of the incident, the suspect entered a Shell gas station in the 4700 block of Canal Street. He went behind the counter and took approximately 60 cartons of cigarettes and an unknown number of alcoholic beverages.

The suspect was then seen entering the passenger side of this dark green Mercury, model unknown. The license plate number may possibly be CIF984.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a silver, white, and gray camouflage-style shirt with gray jogger sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identification of the suspect is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.