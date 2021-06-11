Branson Police open investigation into 50 abandoned chihuahuas

BRANSON, Mo. – Taney County Animal Control is currently housing 34 chihuahuas that have been found in and around the county. Some of the abandoned chihuahuas are also being held at the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, but the shelter believes ten more are still on the loose.

Chihuahuas have been found across SW Missouri in Branson, Branson West, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale. As of Thursday morning, animal control officers found more in Omaha, Arkansas.

“I know we had a trapper out in Reeds Spring this morning for some. She’ll be back there later today,” said Sherrie Householder, a volunteer for Taney County Animal Control and 4 The Love of K-9’s rescue in Springfield. “She’s now gone down to Omaha, where there’s been additional sightings.”

Lieutenant E.J. Jones with the Branson Police Department says they have opened an investigation and are asking for the community’s help to find the culprit.

“We have an open investigation to animal abuse and neglect and abandonment,” said Lieutenant Jones.

“Right now, what we’re doing is we’re seeking the public’s help. If you happen to know of someone that may be a week ago had a large number of chihuahuas, but now they have none, we would love for you to contact the Taney County Animal Shelter or Taney County Animal Control or the Branson Police Department Animal Control.”

Taney County Animal Control has seen an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook, either people wanting to bring donations or adopt,” said Householder. 4 The Love of K-9’s rescue will be taking twenty-one chihuahuas sometime next week to find a foster home. Other Springfield animal rescues like HFLCS and Rescue One are also helping with foster efforts.

The animal shelter is still in need of donations for items such as disposable gloves, pee pads, cleaning supplies and Vienna sausages.

“Vienna sausages are still needed because that’s what they are using to help catch the dogs because there are still a lot running loose right now,” said Householder.