BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An incident of domestic abuse led to an arrest earlier this month, authorities say.

According to an arrest report, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office took 28-year-old Derenne Carter into custody following an alleged altercation between Carter and his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies say that two weeks after the couple split up, Carter went to the woman’s home, forced his way inside with a crowbar, and pushed her to the ground.

The arrest report adds that when she tried to get to her phone to call for help, Carter grabbed the device and smashed it before punching his ex-girlfriend in the face.

Authorities say Carter was arrested on charges of interfering with emergency communications, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, and home invasion.

Victims of domestic abuse can get help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)