METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a boy dead in Metairie on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive boy at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, Lopinto said deputies discovered the boy had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving treatment.

Following an initial investigation and interviews at the scene, Lopinto said investigators believe the boy was shot during a fight over a gun with another juvenile.

According to the JPSO, another juvenile that was in the room during the shooting “alleges that the decedent brandished a firearm and attempted to rob him, which is what led to the struggle over the firearm.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts