HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A boy was shot in Harvey and is in critical condition on Friday, Jan. 12.

Jefferson Parish deputies said the shooting left the child with life-threatening injuries. It happened sometime overnight in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive.

Details are limited. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

