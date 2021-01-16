Boy dies after shooting in St. Rose

ST. ROSE – On Saturday, January 16, just before 12:30 p.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in regards to a 5-year-old male, who was shot while inside of a residence located in the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane in St. Rose, Louisiana.

According to SCPSO, deputies and EMS arrived on scene and located a child with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. Ochsner Flight Care arrived and transported the child to University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injury.

Detectives are unsure of the exact circumstances that led to the shooting but are utilizing all available resources to investigate this incident in order to determine what actually occurred. A family member was at the residence when the incident occurred and is cooperating with the investigation. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Plaisance of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-1135 or contact (985) 783-6807.