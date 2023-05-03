BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man involved in an armed robbery that turned into a fatal officer-involved shooting was a fugitive wanted in Alabama.

According to arrest records, 50-year-old Cortrell Montesez Burks was arrested on multiple felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, and a fugitive charge.

Burks was wanted in Jefferson County, Alabama as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old woman inside a home in Center Point in late April.

Cortrell Montesez Burks, 50 (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

As officers responded to the the Valero robbery, Burks emerged from the inside and began shooting at them.

During the exchange of gunfire, one BCPD officer was shot multiple times and two people were killed. The officer was taken to Ochsner LSU and is in stable condition.

The two people killed in the shooting have been identified as the store clerk, 36-year-old Jairah Hamilton, and a customer, 47-year-old Joshua Ryan Calk.

After gunfire was exchanged, Burks attempted to enter the Le Bossier hotel located behind the Valero but the hotel manager locked the door. Officers were then able to arrest Burks.

“We want to commend the manager on duty after hearing the shots she locked the door, and by locking the door, he was unable to make entry, and by not being able to make entry he did no further harm,” said Lewis Johnson, Bossier City public information officer.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler extended his condolences to the families of the two fatal residents.

Burks will face criminal charges in Bossier Parish before being extradited to Alabama.