Bond set for Captain Shreve teacher charged with sex crimes involving juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Captain Shreve Math and physics teacher charged with numerous sex crimes involving juveniles on Thursday told a Caddo District Judge he could not afford a lawyer.

Seth Dubois, 38, who was taken into custody Tuesday, charged with two counts of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes and 60 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Caddo Judge Ramona Emanuel appointed the Caddo Parish Indigent Defenders’ office to represent Dubois.

In other business, Emanuel set Dubois bond at $800.000 – $100,00 each for the computer-aided solicitation charges and $10,000 for each indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU), the investigation began in March, after they received a complaint advising that Dubois was speaking in a sexual manner and sending nude images to an individual he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

During the course of the investigation, Dubois initiated several separate online conversations with undercover SVU Troopers and utilized sexually explicit language. During these conversations, he continued to believe he was communicating with a 15-year-old child.

The maximum sentence for a conviction on each count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor is an up-to $10,000 fine, and from two-to-10 years in prison, without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Each count of indecent behavior with a juvenile conviction carries with it an up-to seven-year prison sentence and up to a $500 fine.

Dubois is set for arraignment on July 26.