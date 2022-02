NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a bomb threat on the campus of Dillard University on Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the university tweeted that officials had notified multiple law enforcement agencies of the incident.

The university also announced that the campus would be closed for the remainder of Friday.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for updates.