BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people hospitalized on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to officers, they responded to the 500 block of Huron Avenue on a call of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, the victims and two alleged shooters were found suffering from wounds.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

The victims and suspects were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

No further details have been released at this time. Check back with WGNO as we learn more.

