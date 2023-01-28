BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Friday (Jan. 27) that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

According to reports, officers responded to a call about a injured victim in the 1000 block of Union Avenue near an apartment building. At the scene officers located a male victim in the passenger seat of the vehicle suffering from a single gun shot wound to the head. He was still alive.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital via EMS. He is reported to be in critical condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. There are no updates at this time.

Anyone with any information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611.

