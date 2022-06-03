BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO)— A Washington Parish man has been sentenced to prison following a 2020 fatal shooting in Bogalusa.

On Thursday, June 2, 30-year-old Damion Thompson of Bogalusa was sentenced to life in prison for his believed involvement in the death of 36-year-old Marcus Tennison, also of Bogalusa.

The case dates back to August 2020 when the Bogalusa Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Austin and Coburn streets.

It was then that detectives found an unresponsive Tennison with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

An eye witness reported seeing a suspect fitting Thompson’s description shoot Tennison outside of a bar.

Police say a second victim, an unnamed 40-year-old man, was in the life of fire and sustained a gunshot wound to his hand.

Thompson’s sentencing comes after a jury unanimously found him guilty of second-degree murder in February.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on top of the life sentence, Thompson was also sentenced to two additional years for illegal use of a weapon and 10 more years for aggravated battery.

He will not be granted probation, parole, or a suspension of his sentence.