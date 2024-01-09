BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A man is set to serve a 19-year prison sentence in connection to a 2020 shootout during a celebration of life ceremony in Bogalusa.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported 33-year-old Vincent Peters pled guilty on Sept. 13, 2023, to multiple charges including drug trafficking and participation in a mass shooting.

According to court documents, on May 16, 2020, what officials call an “unauthorized assembly” occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic re-opening.

Investigators said several hundred people were in attendance at a celebration of life event for a murder victim when a shootout happened between two groups.

Documents note that in total, 10 guns were fired, and 13 people were wounded by gunfire with four being seriously injured.

It was also noted that Peters admitted to having a weapon and firing shots during the event.

Through an investigation conducted by the Bogalusa Police Department and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, officials learned Peters was selling illegal drugs on the day and undercover agents were able to make several purchases from him.

During a search, Peters was found in possession of other drugs and a gun.

On Jan. 3, Peters was sentenced to 120 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, 169 months for distribution of drugs and 60 consecutive months for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Upon release, he will be placed under supervised release for three years and ordered to pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $500.

