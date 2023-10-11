Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A Bogalusa man was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, Oct. 10 on sexual abuse charges involving victims under the age of 13.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 31-year-old Joshua May was indicted by a Washington Parish grand jury.
May faces three counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and a charge of aggravated crime against nature involving a victim under the age of 13.
Montgomery said the crimes took place in Bogalusa between May 2019 and August 2021, and started when the victim was 4 years old.
