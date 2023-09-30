FRANKLINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Bogalusa man has been found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday, Sept. 28.

According to court documents, in April 2021, officers with the Bogalusa Police Department received numerous 9-1-1 calls referencing a shooting in front of the “green store” on Sabine Street in Bogalusa.

At the scene, officers located Montrell Quinn suffering from three gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. At the time of the shooting officers said they located a gun in Quinn’s back pocket.

Officers initiated a search after witnesses gave them a description of the shooter. Within a few minutes of the purist the alleged shooter turned himself in.

Through further investigation officers learned that the alleged shooter Kelton Johnson, Jr., 23, and Quinn were involved in a ongoing dispute. Both Quinn and Johnson exchanged explicit text messages insulating violence towards one another leading up to the fatal shooting.

Johnson’s defense argued that he was not guilty on the claim on self defense.

He claims was denied and he was found guilty.

Johnson faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is set for October.

