Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Bogalusa man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug bust in St. Tammany Parish on Friday, Nov. 10.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were patrolling Louisiana Highway 21 in Bush when they noticed a black Chevrolet crossing the center line.

Deputies then stopped the Chevrolet and spoke with the driver, identified by STPSO as 37-year-old David Stucker, who reportedly told deputies he was driving to Covington.

STPSO officials said Stucker gave deputies “conflicting information” and reportedly allowed them to search his car.

During the search, deputies said they recovered 66 blue pills disguised as oxycodone but suspected to be counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four grams of suspected fentanyl powder, two grams of suspected methamphetamine and 40 grams of suspected marijuana.

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Stucker was arrested and faces charges of possession of Schedule II with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I marijuana and improper lane use.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter. Latest Posts

Latest Posts