Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A married couple is under arrest after an April investigation into allegations of rape in Bogalusa.

On Monday, July 31, the Bogalusa Police Department announced the arrest of Brandon Ellis and Mary Diaz who were accused of the rape and sexual abuse of two children.

On April 18, police say they received a call reporting the alleged abuse and during the investigation, detectives learned Ellis, stepfather of the 9 and 11-year-old victims, was the person responsible.

On Thursday, July 27, Ellis was arrested on:

2 counts of First-Degree Rape

2 counts of Sexual Battery

2 counts of Oral Sexual Battery

2 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery

Further investigation led to the arrest of the children’s mother, Mary Diaz, for her involvement in the crime. Officers say she is now facing charges of:

Principal to First-Degree Rape

2 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery

Failure to Report the Commission of Certain Felonies

Further details are to be released at a later date as the investigation is ongoing.

