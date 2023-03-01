PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A body was found inside a vehicle at Super Lucky Louie’s truck stop on Sunday, February 12. Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office discovered the body around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 190.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Upon arrival, deputies determined the vehicle in question was linked to a missing persons investigation being conducted by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Investigators are still working to figure out the name of the person who was found inside the vehicle. It is not known how this person died at this time.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are working together on this investigation. If you have any information that could help, please call detectives at 225-343-9234.