NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Belle Chase man is dead after a crash in Algiers Sunday (April 30th).

The crash happened on US 90 near General De Gaulle Drive around 2:30 a.m. Reports show that 24-year-old Edgard Antonio Obando was driving when he hit the back of another car.

Because of the impact police say Obando’s car began to spin hitting three additional cars as it went across several lanes. Obando was ejected from him car and died on the scene.

The other drivers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Impairment on Obando’s part of Obando is unknown, but police say they collected a toxicology report at the scene.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.