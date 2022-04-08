LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters say an improperly discarded cigarette caused a two-alarm fire at the Choo Choo Lofts on Lee Avenue.

It happened Thursday around 5 p.m. according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan.

He said the fire was located outside the entrance to an upstairs unit that was occupied by a family from out of town.

According to Trahan, the fire was caused by a cigarette that had been left in a planter outside the front door.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was ruled an accident, Trahan said.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.