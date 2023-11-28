Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Bayou Blue man was arrested by Terrebonne Parish deputies in connection to the investigation of fires that occurred at two hotels in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

According to State Fire Marshal deputies, crews responded to a fire at a hotel in the 800 block of North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux around 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Crews said they found a fire that had already been extinguished in one of the hotel’s hallways near the lobby.

SFM officials said the hotel “had an almost full guest registry at the time of the fire.”

On Nov. 26, SFM officials said crews responded to another extinguished fire at a hotel in the 100 block of Linda Ann Avenue in Gray, around 9 p.m.

SFM officials said the fire was in a stairwell at the hotel, and about 12 people were inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of either fire.

Terrebonne Parish deputies booked 31-year-old Deshaun Montgomery in connection to the fire in Thibodaux. He faces a charge of aggravated arson and “additional crimes related to that fire.”

According to SFM deputies, “He is currently pending booking for the Gray case.”

SFM officials said anyone with information about recent hotel fires can submit tips to the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

