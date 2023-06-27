BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A license plate reader helped lead to the arrest of a Baton Rouge woman accused of car theft.

A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to a potential stolen vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. The vehicle was found at a home near Claycut Road and S. Foster Drive.

Teanna Moore, 18, was identified by BRPD as a suspect. Investigators spoke with the victim who stated that Moore stole the vehicle after they finished cutting grass. Moore allegedly drove off while equipment was being taken off the vehicle.

Moore was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, June 26 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. The Baton Rouge woman was released from prison on a $3,500 bond.

