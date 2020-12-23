Baton Rouge woman arrested in Monroe for attempted 2nd degree murder charges

Monroe, La. — Authorities say they have arrested Felicia Glass of Baton Rouge on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Charges.

According to the Monroe Police, they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Winnsboro Road where they found a female victim injured shortly after 12 PM.

Authorities are giving credit to the Shotspotter software and the 911 call center which allowed officers to quickly take the suspect into custody without any further incident.

Felicia Glass was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges.