Baton Rouge: Two people shot at IHOP on Siegen Ln., around lunchtime

One dead, one injured at shooting outside restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a shooting on Siegen Ln.

EBRSO says two suspects got out of a vehicle and shot two IHOP employees who were on their break.

One of those employees died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Video from the scene provided by a witness shows one of the shooting victims entering a vehicle and leaving the scene.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:

That shooting victim tried to make it to a local hospital but called authorities on the way.

A witness to the shooting spoke with reporters from the scene:

Image courtesy of Mike Thompson

The two shooting suspects are on the loose and described this way:

Black males

One suspect was wearing a red and white facemask with a light jacket and red pants

Dark hoodie and light or gray pants

EBRSO says the vehicle used by the suspects was a stolen vehicle out of Ascension Parish.

That vehicle was located in the Stumberg and Jefferson area.

The search is on for the two suspects and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5000.