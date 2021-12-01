Baton Rouge man facing multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles after lengthy investigation

Barragan Sr. is charged with 50 counts of Pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit initiated an investigation during March of 2021.

That investigation started after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the affidavit, that tip led to a search of videos from Facebook that belonged to 53-year-old Alberto Barragan, Sr.

The affidavit states that “the juveniles in the videos were between the approximate ages of 2 and 12 years old.”

In July of this year the special agent on this case received material from Facebook after the execution of a search warrant.

A search of that material uncovered more than 50 files containing child pornography under the of 13.

Six videos depicting Beastility were also found by the special agent.

Further investigation of the files from Facebook helped identify Alberto Barragan, Sr. as a suspect in this case.