The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported traffic crash over the weekend, resulting in a man’s fourth DWI offense.

The crash involved two vehicles in the vicinity of Constantin Boulevard.

Authorities said Patrick Foy, 41, of Baton Rouge, was driving one of those vehicles.

Foy allegedly hit the back of a vehicle and then got out “showing extreme signs of impairment as he was stumbling in the roadway with slurred speech,” according to an affidavit.

That account came from the driver of the vehicle which was hit by Foy.

Foy allegedly left the crash scene in his vehicle and proceeded to head south on Essen Lane. The affidavit states that Foy did so with an “exposed air bag coming out of the steering wheel.”

A family member related to the person who was rear-ended in this crash followed Foy on Essen Lane.

Documents said Foy eventually was stopped at the RaceTrac gas station on Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

A deputy noticed that Foy’s breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy. The affidavit stated Foy did not do well when asked to take part in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

The Baton Rouge man was arrested and taken to Louisiana State Police Troop A headquarters. Foy did not take part in any chemical testing at this location.

The affidavit stated that Foy has been arrested for DWI on three prior occasions including most recently in 2019.

Foy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, July 23 and charged with Operating While Intoxicated; Fourth Offense, Unlawful Refusal To Submit To Chemical Tests, Operating A Vehicle Under Suspension For Certain Prior Offenses and Careless Operation.